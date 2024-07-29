Caracas Venezuela.- Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the election with 51 percent of the votes, against 44 percent of the votes for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

After midnight, local time in Venezuela, the pro-government National Electoral Council reported a “convincing and irreversible trend” with 80 percent of the polling stations counted and a voter turnout of 59 percent.

Maduro, he said, obtained 5 million 150 thousand 92 votes, that is, 51.20 percent of the total, and González Urrutia, from the Democratic Unity Roundtable, was left with just over 4 million votes, 44.2 percent.

Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, said that the results were delayed because an attack on the data transmission system had to be dealt with.