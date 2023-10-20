If anyone knows about the United States’ relations with Colombia and Venezuela, it is the former ambassador William Brownfield. The former ambassador, now retired from active service, was the top diplomatic representative in both countries in the last decade. First in Caracas, between 2004 and 2007, and then in Bogotá until 2010.

He also spent almost a decade at the forefront of the fight against drugs when he served as Undersecretary of State for International Narcotics Control.

EL TIEMPO interviewed him to find out his opinion on two central issues. The decision of the Biden administration to lift some of the sanctions that weighed on Venezuela and the controversial statements of President Gustavo Petro about Israel.

Regarding the first, he says that It was a bad agreement since the Nicolás Maduro regime got relief in exchange for promises that it does not believe it will keep.. Regarding the second, he alleges that while Petro is entitled to an opinion, the timing and manner in which he articulated it were wrong and there could be consequences.

Were you surprised by the Biden administration’s announcement about the lifting of some of the sanctions against Venezuela?



It wasn’t a surprise, but I regret the decision. And the reason, simply, is that I think it is quite evident that the government of Nicolás Maduro is not going to allow an electoral process that could produce the result of his departure from power. It is quite clear to me that Maduro’s tactic is to ensure that the candidate who has the best chance of beating him in an election will not be able to participate in that national election. Probably, and I’m not even sure about this, they are going to allow the primary of the democratic opposition movement, but they are not going to allow the participation of the winner of that primary in the national election.

But that would mean a breach, an immediate case of the agreement announced by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and according to which before November Maduro must offer a roadmap and guarantees that all candidates, including those currently disqualified, can participate or otherwise sanctions are reimposed…



Theoretically. But there I offer two observations. One is that, once the sanction is lifted, and North American and European companies also enter or begin operations again in Venezuela and make the necessary investments of millions and millions and possibly even a billion dollars, it is very difficult to tell them In two months they will have to sacrifice all the investment they have made, because the government is going to impose sanctions again. At the very least it would be an invitation for legal process and trials in the United States judicial system.

Point number two is that in the text of the agreement that the Venezuelan government of Maduro signed with the opposition there is no mention of that guarantee. So, what they are going to say is that they have no obligation to do something that is not in the agreement. In other words, they did not sign a document saying that they were going to lift the disqualification of María Corina Machado or any other person. There is a very old expression that says: a verbal contract is worth the value of the paper on which it is written. Since it is not written, then it is worth absolutely nothing. I hope he’s not right, but I’m 90 percent sure that’s going to happen. And in my conversations with my former colleagues, what I have told them throughout this process of several months of conversations is that they should think in tactical terms. Maduro will never comply with an agreement that could result in his departure from presidential office.

And then what was the alternative?



Think about an agreement that would ensure that Maduro would have to pay a very high and obvious price for his decision not to accept the agreement he signed. And my criticism at this moment is that we forget to do the most fundamental thing in an agreement, and that is to demand, insist, that all the elements of the agreement be written and signed and not have a verbal agreement. That’s a shame. That is 1-0-1 diplomacy, something that any diplomat learns in the first week of the Diplomatic Academy of any country in the world.

One of the things that the administration has said is that neither the maximum pressure policy nor the status quo was working and therefore it was necessary to try something different, like what was done now. Do you not share that position either?



That is a good question. And I think the hypothesis of the question is valid. I think President Biden’s administration is frustrated with the lack of progress on the Venezuela case and also didn’t like the sanctions that were put in place under the previous Trump administration. And that’s okay, I accept that. That is one of the reasons why dialogues were inevitable to reach some type of agreement. But if the reason for moving this is that the sanctions were affecting the US and that is why it was necessary to remove them, then some strange tobacco has been smoked.

The truth is that the sanctions against PDVSA, the sanctions against oil and gas, have no impact on the United States. They do not affect the cost or supply, availability of gasoline in the United States by one cent. And the people who say that with the lifting of sanctions all those thousands and thousands who are arriving at the border at this moment are going to disappear don’t know what they’re talking about either.

The almost eight million Venezuelans who have fled Venezuela do so because of the miserable life that the Maduro government offers them. Economic issues, without a doubt, but also security, public health, corruption, impunity, total shortage of any essential thing that a normal family needs for their daily life in Venezuela. And that is not going to change. I think we are not going to see any change in terms of refugee numbers and neither will you in Colombia.

In other words, Sergio, I do not criticize the decision to enter into a dialogue that could eventually produce an agreement that gives impetus to a new direction and moves towards a democratic process. But my criticism is that we should have received more, because we are going to take immediate actions, the lifting of sanctions, and in exchange for that what we have are promises and some of them only verbal. And to me that is not a good agreement.

But well, Maduro released five people this week and agreed to receive deportees from the US. Furthermore, in the agreement that you criticize it clearly states that it is only for six months and that if they fail to comply, sanctions will be reimposed. Aren’t those good signs?



Yes, they were gestures and we will have to see. But I doubt it, because of what I already told you. Furthermore, in six months when the time comes to think about reimposing sanctions, many US companies will have invested millions and we will be in the middle of an electoral campaign when such a decision would be more costly. And another thing. In the last 20 years, or at least as far as I remember, only twice has the US returned to a sanctions regime after having lifted them. With Iran, in the current context of the crisis between Israel and Hamas, and with Burma, when Aung San Suu Kyi came to power and it was believed that things would improve but the opposite happened. It is rare.

That is, from your perspective, is Maduro the great winner because he exchanged promises, some of them verbal, for the lifting of sanctions that are unlikely to be reimposed?



My almost simplistic way of describing what happened is that Maduro received concrete and immediate actions for promises for the future. I hope, and I say this honestly, I’m not right. I hope we see all the candidates rehabilitated for the national elections. I hope that the primaries take place without interference from the government of Nicolás Maduro and that there will be access to the media and that there will be no pressure against the participants and candidates, neither in the primaries nor in the national elections. But count me among the skeptics. And the reason is very simple. In the 25 years that Chavismo has been in Venezuela they have never behaved differently.

Moving on to a neighboring topic. What do you think of President Gustavo Petro’s controversial statements about Israel that even provoked outright rejection by Biden administration officials?



I am going to speak more carefully about this, because unlike his counterpart in Caracas, Petro is the president elected democratically and constitutionally by the Colombian people. We must respect that and say that any constitutional and democratic president in the world has the right to formulate the policies of his government and express his opinions as President of the Republic. And I, who come from the diplomatic world, believe that it should be possible to express those opinions, even if I do not agree with them at all.

But, of course, words have consequences. What I say on a personal level is that making these types of quite negative statements right after an attack where 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, was not the best time.

And the Colombian people should understand what I am saying. Colombia also suffered for decades the kidnapping of thousands and thousands of its citizens held for political reasons by terrorist organizations. And they also suffered thousands and thousands of deaths during those years. Adjusting to the size of the population, it is as if 10,000 Colombians were killed in one day.

And you can’t tell me that the Colombian people would not be quite irritated, angry, furious, if in a single day 10,000 Colombians were murdered by the intervention of an organization from outside the country. And that’s why I say okay, I understand, there are people in the United States who also believe that the decisions, the policies of the Israeli government in terms of the Palestinians, are not fair and should change. And they express it. But these people are not presidents of a republic, who should perhaps take into account the impact of their statements.

Do you think the relationship between both countries could be affected?

I believe that the relationship with Colombia is the most important of the US with any country in the Americas.

A relationship that has produced positive benefits for both countries for more than 20 years. And I hope that public statements and public statements from one of the two governments in this society do not affect that relationship. That relationship has tremendous value for Colombia and for the United States.

The other message that I am transmitting to many friends and former colleagues in Bogotá is that the two governments are not going to agree on everything. Colombia and the United States probably do not totally agree on the issue of China and how we should manage those relations. Either in terms of Venezuela or against some other left or right governments in the hemisphere. There are differences. But when two countries, two governments, have such an extraordinary interest in maintaining a relationship that has been good, we have to be somewhat careful in the terms of what we say in public.

The government of President Gustavo Petro is not the only government in the world that has expressed concerns or rejection of the policy, the strategy of the Israeli government in terms of the Palestinian territories in the Jordan River strip and in Gaza. Many of our allies in Europe have those concerns, but they have decided that this is not the time to fight publicly about this issue. If an opinion must be expressed, we must try to do so exclusively in the territories of the humanitarian issue.

Saying things that could be interpreted as supporting an organization that clearly deserves to be on the list of terrorist groups is a shame.

My hope is that the two governments, if they are going to disagree in terms of policy toward Israel and Hamas, can disagree in a way that does not produce a more or less permanent fracture in the bilateral relationship.

