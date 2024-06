Chavista dictator once again attacked the president of Argentina | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, once again attacked the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, this Wednesday (26).

The leader of the Chavista regime called Milei a “sadistic sociopath” during an event in Venezuela. Maduro said that the libertarian “seems like someone who likes to make people suffer and enjoys seeing others suffer.”

“‘Milei, what would that be called in psychiatry? Someone who enjoys causing suffering and enjoys watching others suffer. Milei is a sadistic sociopath, he enjoys himself and spends his time traveling the world telling lies about the Argentine economy,’ said the dictator.

“Do you want a Milei for Venezuela? Destroying industry, agribusiness, the export sector, the banking system; destroying the Argentine peso, the currency; destroying the State, the identity”, he added.

This is another chapter in the series of verbal attacks that Maduro has directed at the Argentine president. The Chavista dictator has already accused Milei of “destroying Argentina’s economy” and that the libertarian wanted to transform the country into a “US colony”.

Maduro, who will contest Venezuela’s elections on July 28, refers to Milei as a “sociopath” while intensifying his campaign of persecution against opponents in Venezuela, including cases of torture.

In recent months, the Chavista has repressed several dissenting voices, arrested members of the opposition campaign and even drafted a document that obliges the candidates who will contest the July elections to accept the results released by the Chavista body that will organize the election.