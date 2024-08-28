Venezuelan President asks movement to send a “brigade of 1,000 men and women” to “produce on Venezuelan soil”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) wore a Venezuelan cap MST (Landless Workers’ Movement) by participating, on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), in a summit of the Alba-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty), which includes representatives of the Brazilian movement.

At the beginning of the event, Maduro received a cap from MST representatives who were present and put it on. The Venezuelan president wore the item when he began his speech. After stating that he received “with love” the MST, Maduro took off his cap and placed it on the table.

In his speech, Maduro asked the movement for a “brigade” to produce on Venezuelan lands.”I invite the MST to also come with hundreds of its farmers, to come and produce in Venezuela.”he said. “MST, send me a brigade of 1,000 men and women from Brazil to produce on Venezuelan soil”, he added.

Maduro declared that Venezuela is producing what it needs without depending on money from oil. According to him, “what’s missing“In the country, there are foods such as potatoes and beans – which could be produced by the MST.”Brazilian people with the Bolivarian revolution”, said Maduro.

On Instagram, the MST shared part of the speech of the president of Venezuela.

“At the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro emphasizes the crucial role of food production in guaranteeing the sovereignty of the people. The Venezuelan president also reinforces the MST’s partnership with the processes of the Bolivarian Revolution and reaffirms the MST’s role and experience in the production of healthy food.”, reads the publication.

VENEZUELA UNDER MADURO

Venezuela lives under an autocracy led by Nicholas Mature61 years old. There is no freedom of the press. People can be arrested for “political crimes”. OAS published notice in May 2021 (PDF – 179 kB) regarding the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights reported abuses in October 2022 (PDF – 150 kB), November 2022 (PDF – 161 kB) and March 2023 (PDF – 151 kB). Report from Human Rights Watch disclosed in 2023 (PDF – 5 MB) states that 7.1 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014.

Maduro denies that the country is under a dictatorship. He says that there are regular elections and that the opposition simply cannot win.

The presidential elections carried out on July 28, 2024 are contested by part of the international community. The main opposition leader, Maria Corina, was prevented in June 2023 to hold public office for 15 years. The Venezuelan Supreme confirmed the decision in January 2024. He claimed “administrative irregularities” that were allegedly committed when she was a deputy, from 2011 to 2014, and by “corruption plot” for supporting Juan Guaidó.

Corina indicated the ally Corina Yoris to compete. However, Yoris was unable to formalize the application because of an alleged failure in the electoral system. The diplomat Edmund Gonzalez assumed the role of being the main opposition candidate.

The government-controlled National Electoral Council of Venezuela, announced on July 28, 2024 Maduro’s victory. The body confirmed the result on August 2, 2024, but did not release the ballots. The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, controlled by the current regime, said on August 22, 2024 that the ballots will not be released.

The Carter Center, a respected organization created by former US President USA Jimmy Carter, considered that the elections in Venezuela “were not democratic”. Read the full (in English – PDF – 107 kB) of the statement.

The results have been repeatedly contested by the European Union and several individual countries, including the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. [ATUALIZAR SE FOR O CASO] Brazil has not yet recognized Maduro’s election in 2024, but it has not made tougher demands like other countries that point to fraud in the process. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) even said he had not seen anything abnormal https://www.poder360.com.br/poder-governo/governo/nada-de-anormal-diz-lula-sobre-processo-eleitoral-na-venezuela/ in the country’s election.

Human Rights Watch criticized Presidents Lula, Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) in August 2024. In a letter sent to the three, they stated that they needed to reconsider their positions on Venezuela and criticized the leaders’ proposals to resolve the impasse, such as a new election and a general amnesty. Read the full of the document (PDF – 2 MB).