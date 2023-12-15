Antonio Ledezma is one of the main figures of the Venezuelan opposition. Current coordinator of the International Political Council of the presidential candidate María Corina Machado, he has been politically active for decades.

He was governor of Caracas, as well as a deputy and senator. In 2008, during the mandate of Hugo Chávez, he was elected metropolitan mayor of greater Caracas after defeating the official candidate, winning again in the 2013 municipal elections. In the middle of the last decade, and after multiple attacks by the Nicolás Maduro regime , who tried to undermine his autonomy as president, was arrested and spent almost three years in prison, from which he managed to escape.

Resident in Spain, he has received numerous distinctions such as the Sakharov Prize, awarded by the European Parliament. From exile he spoke with EL TIEMPO about the case of Guyana and the situation in Venezuela.

(Also read: Venezuela: María C. Machado agrees to request a review of disqualification before the court).

How surprising was what Nicolás Maduro did regarding Guyana?

We can expect anything from Maduro because our nation is in the hands of a braggart who, far from acting like a statesman, He is the typical quirky leader who does not hesitate to use any tactic to try to get out of a quagmire.. He promotes this farce knowing that the territory he claims has been put at risk by both him and Hugo Chávez.

Because?

It was Hugo Chávez who incorporated Guyana into Petrocaribe since 2007, it was Hugo Chávez who went there and announced that Venezuela was not going to oppose anything that would impede the development of Guyana and was permissive for the authorities of that country to initiate a series of very sensitive projects on the subject of mining and energy. All this to try to buy followers from the Caribbean and maintain a majority within the OAS. And Maduro was Chávez's foreign minister, the operator of his international policy. So when blocks for exploration covering thousands of square kilometers were handed over to Exxon, Shell and other companies didn't say a word, as we Venezuelans say in Creole. That is why what is being done now is something ridiculous. There is clearly a ruse.

Chavismo sympathizers participate in a march during the closing of the campaign for the referendum on the defense of the territory of Essequibo.

(Of interest: Venezuela and Guyana say they will continue talking about the dispute over the Essequibo).

What does it consist of?

It seeks, through a failed referendum, to eclipse the historic feat that we Venezuelans carried out on October 22. It aims to remove the name, image and fighting cry of María Corina Machado from the radar when she says “until the end.” He tries to entertain that 10 percent of the Maduro-chavo population that supports him and then begins to shout these shouts announcing a supposed fight or war with Guyana. Leave the stage in which it is up to us to defend our rights. I am referring to all the historical evidence that Venezuela has to show that the arbitration award signed in Paris in 1899 is null and void and it is absolutely feasible to go to the International Court of Justice, something that is established in the Geneva Agreement that was signed by the Venezuelan diplomatic representation in 1966. That is the truth in relation to this debate on Essequibo.

Do you maintain that the motivation for what happened is the internal situation in Venezuela?

Maduro wants to reissue the sad and regrettable episode of General Galtieri of Argentina when he set up that skirmish with Las Malvinas and it ended as we know. It is worse to note that he has favored the interests of Guyana in an area under claim where there could be more than 30,000 million barrels of oil and large volume gas fields. What would correspond to Venezuela with a serious and democratic government is to appeal to a State policy like the one we have. All of this was wrecked by trying to finance a geopolitical project that unfortunately brought the bad consequences that we see: a ruined economy, a dying productive apparatus and a human waste that already exceeds eight million compatriots who are scattered across all continents.

Do you consider this to be a strategy aimed at postponing the elections?

Without a doubt, Maduro confirms with this latest escalation of harassment that he does not want to fulfill the commitments made in the dialogue process that had its most recent demonstration on October 16 in Barbados. There the regime spoke of the release of political, civil and military prisoners, something it has not done. Rather, the revolving door continues to move because they release three, but then they imprison five to six and at the same time they fire all kinds of torpedoes at the waterline of María Corina Machado's team, who is the presidential candidate designated by the Venezuelans who We participated in the primary elections on October 22.

(You can read: The crossroads due to political disqualifications in Venezuela: trap for the opposition?).

Opposition leader María Corina Machado and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

What other commitments have they broken?

That of respecting the mechanisms that each political sector defined for the selection of its respective presidential candidate. We held the primaries despite all the predictions that indicated that they were not going to happen, saying that people were showing apathy and the operations to scare them. Well, people participated, they surpassed and more than 2.4 million Venezuelans voted and we chose María Corina. Our position is to promote an electoral solution and the international community tells us that for that we have to dialogue. We have participated in 14 dialogues and we are already on number 15 in which there is still a little light at the end of the tunnel.

What is needed for there to be an exit?

Let them dismantle the barbed wire of disqualifications. María Corina Machado is not disqualified anywhere. That is a legalistic trick, an arbitrariness that they try to legitimize. She has not even received a piece of paper to her house or to her office telling her that she is disabled. No definitively firm sentence weighs on her. Any invention, any trick has no foundation. Furthermore, we should talk about free and sovereign elections, without political prisoners, without political persecution. For me, for example, the persecution they carried out on me inside Venezuela was not enough, until I managed to free myself on November 16, 2017. Last August, Maduro requested my extradition under the accusation that I am a traitor to the country. and two days later some police officers in Caracas broke down the doors and invaded the apartment where my daughters were born, which is the property of my wife. Nevertheless, We continue to insist on a democratic and peaceful solution.

How do you rate the actions of the Petro administration regarding the situation in Venezuela?

It is undeniable that between Petro and Hugo Chávez there has always been a close relationship that has been maintained with Maduro. I would tell the President of Colombia to use that influence to convince him to face María Corina Machado in an election. Maduro's advisors have just published a survey according to which his support amounts to 60 percent of voters. In turn, the National Electoral Council maintains that more than 12 million Venezuelans would have voted in that referendum on Essequibo. I wonder, if you have those numbers, what is the fear of facing María Corina Machado? Instead, what I see is a new wave of arrests. They put the person promoting the elections in prison, but, on the other hand, Tareck El Aissami, who stole PDVSA according to the regime itself, does not appear. In short, they arbitrarily detain people who are not in any conspiracy or anything that has to do with violence, but not criminals.

(Also: Exclusive: this is how consular care for Venezuelans in Colombia is progressing).

What is it referring to?

Maduro continues to protect the camps that the ELN has in the country; continues to protect Hezbollah groups that exploit resources in the mining area; continues to protect the 'pranes' (ringleaders) in prisons; It continues to have a relationship with drug trafficking cartels, such as Jalisco or Los Soles. A very serious report maintains that 61 percent of Venezuelan territory is under the control of illegal groups.

Why does Colombia need to help create a democratic solution in Venezuela?

Because this tragedy in one way or another reverberates in Colombia.

What elements does this tragedy have?

This is the moment where we see a regime in the midst of a moral collapse that has nothing to show in terms of management. What we register is a brutal drop of more than 75 percent in the economy; the highest inflation in the world; a horrible devaluation that has pulverized the salaries of workers. More than 100,000 educators have deserted the education system in recent months because salaries are very poor and do not exceed 10 dollars a month. The average salary of all Venezuelans who are in the labor market is equivalent to four or five dollars. Hospitals simply do not function except for those who have money. Ours is a country with exceptional water reserves, but in which a large part of the population does not receive drinking water because the aqueducts have collapsed. Despite an installed capacity of 36,000 megawatts of thermoelectric and hydroelectric origin, there are constant blackouts. We are an oil nation par excellence, but people have to wait in lines to buy gasoline.

What is salvageable from the situation?

For a long time we were told that our problem was that the opposition was very fragmented. The good news is that we resolved that: there is a legitimized candidate, and not by a group, not by a cenacle, nor by having drawn that certificate from the top of a hat, we are talking about a presidential candidate chosen in a popular consultation. That is a positive story that begins to be written from now on.

What do you think is going to happen next year?

We are going with everything to defend that electoral route. We are optimistic because we have an enthusiastic and hopeful people. But we also have a good helmsman who is going to take us to a safe harbor and that adds to the understanding of an international community that understands that we cannot do it alone either. We will continue fighting against an authoritarian regime that we define as a criminal corporation.

RICARDO AVILA

ANALYST

TIME