NAfter a controversial referendum on the border with Guyana, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced that he wants to declare the oil-rich Essequibo region, which is subordinate to the South American neighbor, a Venezuelan province by law. At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he proposed submitting a bill to this effect to the National Assembly. Maduro also ordered the state oil company to “immediately” issue licenses for oil and gas production and mining in Essequibo.

More than 10.4 million Venezuelans took part in the non-binding referendum on Sunday. According to Venezuelan electoral authorities, 95 percent of voters supported Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana, which is rich in oil and other resources.

Guyana’s Attorney General Anil Nandlall said on Tuesday he would seek help from the UN Security Council if Venezuela takes further steps after the referendum. His country had previously denounced the referendum as an “existential” threat. Essequibo accounts for more than two thirds of the former British colony’s land area. 125,000 of the 800,000 inhabitants live there.

Venezuela has claimed the Essequibo region for more than a century. The desire increased especially after the oil company ExxonMobil discovered an oil deposit in the area in 2015. In October this year, another significant oil discovery was made in the region, increasing Guyana’s reserves to at least ten billion barrels – more than those of oil-rich Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates.