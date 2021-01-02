Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that representatives of the opposition of the republic are trying to get in touch with the administration of President-elect Joseph Biden. TASS.

“There are many lobbies in the USA. Leopoldo Lopez is hiring two companies close to the Democratic Party in Washington so that they can now begin lobbying Venezuelan extremists under Biden’s new government, the Venezuelan leader said.

He also noted that the Venezuelan authorities intend to assess whether with the departure of US President Donald Trump, the harmful and extremist policies towards Venezuela will disappear.

In January 2019, the political situation in Venezuela escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself acting president of the country. This has been recognized by the United States and most EU countries.

Maduro called the incident an attempted coup d’etat and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the United States.