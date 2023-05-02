The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, rejected and described this Monday as a “theft” the decision of the United States Department of the Treasury not to take “coercive measures” to block the auction or a negotiated agreement on the shares of PDV Holding, a company Citgo Holding, subsidiary of the state oil company PDVSA.

“I want to say on behalf of all the people of Venezuela, that we reject and repudiate indignantly the robbery of the Citgo company by the US Government and by the Unitary Platform of Venezuela,” said the president at a public event in Caracas for International Workers’ Day.

The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it will not take “coercive measures” to block the auction or a negotiated agreement on the shares of PDV Holding, the holding company of Citgo, a subsidiary of PDVSA on US soil.

In a statement, the Treasury specified that it will not take action against “any person or entity for participating, facilitating or complying with the preliminary steps” established by a Delaware (USA) Court for the sale of the shares or for taking part in the transactions necessary for that purpose. Faced with this decision, President Maduro affirmed that the Treasury Department made an “undignified” decision.

“ANDThis decision of the Government of the United States is a mockery and is a slap in the face to the international conference convened in Bogotá and the almost unanimous request to lift the sanctions on Venezuela,” added Maduro.

Delaware (USA) judge Leonard Stark authorized in January 2021 the sale of Citgo shares to indemnify Canadian mining company Crystallex for the nationalization, more than a decade ago, of a gold deposit operated by the mining company in Venezuela.

In October 2022, the same magistrate approved a schedule for the auction of the shares of the Citgo holding company. Despite that decision, and due to the sanctions imposed by the US on Venezuela, the sale could not proceed without first having a permit from the Office of Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department. .

The schedule stipulated a period of six months, until this April, to consult with OFAC about the procedure. The Treasury acknowledged Monday that, as indicated in the Crystallex case, it will have to issue an additional license in the future before executing any sale after evaluating the identity of the potential buyer.

However, he anticipated that OFAC “intends to implement a favorable licensing policy for such applications.” According to the court order, Citgo is valued at about $12 billion and the debt to Crystallex is $970 million.

EFE