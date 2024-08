Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Wednesday (31) that opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and his main supporter, Maria Corina Machado, should be “behind bars” because of “criminal actions” that according to him were carried out in recent days, when there were several protests in the country against the official result of last Sunday’s elections (28), which are under strong criticism.

“If you ask my opinion as a citizen, I tell you that these people have to be behind bars, and there has to be justice in Venezuela,” Maduro said in a press conference.

Maduro, who was proclaimed the winner of the elections by the National Electoral Council (CNE), a body controlled by Chavistas, without the total number of votes being counted, called Urrutia a “coward” and Machado a “fascist far-right criminal.”

“They should, instead of hiding, appear before the Public Ministry and show their faces, instead of fleeing like cowards and continuing to call for the insurrection of their criminal groups,” added Maduro, despite the fact that neither of the two opponents are hiding anywhere, since this Tuesday (30) they led mobilizations in Caracas.

The request for the arrest of the two anti-Chavistas was made on Tuesday by the president of Parliament, the government’s Jorge Rodríguez, who accused them of being responsible for a “fascist conspiracy” against the elections.