Nicolás Maduro is urging the Venezuelan parliament to approve the new law against fascism “very quickly.” The law, according to the regime, will fight against the extreme right and those who promote acts of “violence” in the country, but which the opposition and civil rights organizations call an instrument to increase repression.

The re-elected president’s response to the thousands of Venezuelans who took to the streets this Saturday to protest against the electoral fraud was immediate. During the counter-demonstration called by the ruling party in front of the presidential palace, Maduro harangued his supporters to end “hate crimes” of which he has systematically accused the dissidents since the day after the elections. “We are facing a malevolent, fascist people,” he stressed hours after the supporters of the Democratic Unitary Platform led by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González had gathered in Caracas showing copies of the electoral records that Chavismo keeps hidden.

Maduro’s statements herald a total confrontation with the international community, whose insistent demands for him to stop the repression and arbitrary arrests seem to be ignored. The head of state made it clear in his speech that he does not intend to back down from questioning the July 28 elections. Before thousands of supporters gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace, he repeated several times his mantra that he is the “legitimate” president of Venezuela.

What the international community, especially the European Union, the OAS, the United States and two dozen countries have described in writing as “arbitrary” arrests of opposition leaders and activists for their denunciation of alleged electoral fraud, Maduro and his top cabinet officials are transforming into the result of the fight against “terrorism.” This was the assessment made this Saturday by Provea, one of the main human rights NGOs in the American country, according to which, the bill against fascism “adds to a series of arbitrary regulations that seek to close civic space, silence critical sectors and legitimize persecutory practices by the Venezuelan State.”

The seized truck



The government, the organisation claims, has still not provided evidence of terrorist acts. The lawyers of hundreds of detainees have also been unable to find the court records for which their clients have ended up in prison for “fascist” or “terrorism” acts. The Penal Forum has counted 1,416 arrests of dissidents. Of these, 126 are minors and there are also 188 women. However, the government claims that the arrests exceed 2,000 and other sources, based on the accounts of families and the circle of lawyers, increase the figure to 2,700 detainees.

The situation has reached such an extreme that pathetic episodes are happening one after another. The Bolivarian National Guard seized this Saturday the truck from which María Corina Machado makes her speeches at the rallies. A strong police presence stopped the vehicle at the end of the demonstration and took it away under the guard of agents on motorcycles. “They are taking the hugs of our children and the force of truth. Whoever stole it will regret it a lot. It is not a truck, it is a national sentiment. Thank you truck, thank you to whoever donated it with so much love to Venezuela,” wrote one of the leaders of the opposition bloc in X.

In his speech, Maduro reiterated the need to approve the new laws as soon as possible, which will be added to the regulation of NGOs approved by the National Assembly last Friday. The law supervises these organizations, requires them to register again, declare whether they have foreign funding and grants the government powers to evaluate whether they serve the “economic and social development” of the country or, on the contrary, should be disqualified. Venezuelan activists state that “it only seeks to criminalize organized civil society.”

Following the protests against the electoral fraud held in more than 300 capitals around the world, Maduro and the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, have not been slow to attack their leaders. The Chavista leader has attacked Edmundo González, his rival in the elections and apparent winner at the polls, whom he accuses of preparing “his escape from Venezuela” to Miami. González has been in hiding for more than a week to avoid arrest, which the president took advantage of to ask his supporters: “Where is the filthy guy? Why doesn’t he show his face?”

Chavismo has begun to call Corina Machado “the thief.” The president of the National Assembly has hinted that the future security law will allow “nothing to get away,” in reference to a possible arrest warrant for the opposition leader. “This is your end, thief,” he threatened.

Provea says the Venezuelan government has stepped up repression and is resorting to denunciations, as it did during the turbulent period the country went through in 2017. “Anonymous informants,” the NGO says, monitor opposition demonstrations to identify and report those who take part, and track down those who publish messages denouncing electoral fraud on the Internet. They also use an anonymous reporting app. “They have become a kind of political police,” explains the NGO, whose aim is to “generate a climate of fear” and “silence dissent.”