With the mediation of Colombia and Brazil, he offered to give safe passage to the six opponents who have been in the diplomatic headquarters for nine months if Ecuador agreed to hand over Correísta and former vice president Jorge Glas.
The crisis of the six opponents asylum in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas continues to escalate and has more and more edges. To the constant complaints of siege and harassment against the diplomatic headquarters – the cutting of electricity and water, the blockade of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Maduro #turns #asylum #seekers #Argentine #embassy #exchangeable #hostages
Leave a Reply