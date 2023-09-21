How did you feel about the content of this article?

Madurista regime faces a series of problems within the country, including public security | Photo: EFE/ André Coelho

The Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro carried out an operation inside the Aragua Penitentiary Center, known as Tocorón, after a criminal faction took control of the place. The police action involved more than 11 thousand public security agents.

“The government of Venezuela informs that, since dawn, operation Libertação Cacique Guaicaipuro has been underway, to dismantle and put an end to organized crime gangs and other criminal networks that operate from the Aragua Penitentiary Center”, says a note released by Ministry of Information, this Wednesday (20).

The penitentiary, one of the most violent in the country, is controlled by the Trem de Aragua gang, which manages organized crime within the prison center.

According to the ministry, with the resumption of management over the prison, “the place will undergo a restructuring process and will be completely vacated.”

“The penitentiary is completely taken over and the infrastructure has been completely freed up,” General Remigio Ceballos, Minister of Interior and Justice, told state TV VTV. Estimates indicate that around 5 thousand members of the criminal group are detained in prison.

According to information from the British broadcaster BBCthe faction was created in 2014 by three inmates from Tocorón, a time when “pranato” emerged, a type of criminal governance among the prison population that supposedly had the consent of the State.