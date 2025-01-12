The Chavista leader Nicolás Maduro, sworn in this Friday in the Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, as president for the period 2025-2031, warned this Saturday that Venezuela prepares together with Cuba and Nicaragua to “take up arms”if necessary, in order to defend “the right to peace”, and warned that “no one makes a mistake” with the South American country.

«Venezuela is preparing together with Cuba, together with Nicaragua, together with our older brothers in the world, for if one day we have to take up arms to defend the right to peace, the right to sovereignty and the historical rights of our country», declared Maduro at the closing of the International Anti-Fascist World Festival, convened by Chavismo.

Likewise, during the meeting, he called for the formation of a “great global alliance”, like the one he assured was formed 80 years ago to advance the defeat of “fascism.”

However, he stated that, “if the case arises,” they should have the ability to “face it with weapons in hand” and “with legitimate armed struggle.”









«Let no one be fooled that this scenario could occur again. Eighty years later, I ring the bell of humanity,” he declared, alluding to the victory of the former Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In that sense, warned “that no one make a mistake about Venezuela”.

«If it is by good means, by good means we will advance. And if it is the hard way, the hard way we will also defeat it, so that they respect our people,” he added at the event, broadcast on the state channel VTV.

Maduro was sworn in this Friday, before the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), as president for a third consecutive six-year term in power, despite allegations of fraud in the elections held on July 28 by the majority opposition, which claims the electoral triumph of its leader, Edmundo González Urrutia, and warned yesterday of the consummation of a “coup d’état.”

In the midst of condemnation from a large part of the international community, which does not recognize the Maduro Government, former Colombian leaders Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) and Iván Duque (2018-2022) raised the possibility of an intervention in the Caribbean country.

In response, Maduro said today that “no one wants military intervention” or “more sanctions.”