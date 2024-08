Dictator accused Venezuelan influencer living in the US of “conspiracy” and of having received money to mobilize the South American country’s community in Miami | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has issued a threat against Venezuelan artists and influencers who criticize electoral fraud in the country and support demonstrations contesting the official result that gave the Chavista victory in the presidential election held on July 28.

According to information from the newspaper El Nacional, during a meeting this Tuesday (20) with leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv) and organizations that make up the Chavista Great Patriotic Pole, Maduro said: “Decide if you want to continue your career, first of all, with your families [vivendo] in Venezuela. They use [a Venezuela]get paid and then abandon [o país]”.

According to El Nacional, Maduro had already accused Venezuelan influencer Lele Pons, who lives in the United States, of “conspiracy” and of having received money to mobilize Venezuelans in Miami for the day of protests against electoral fraud called worldwide by opposition leader María Corina Machado, last Saturday (17).

“Now there is a certain Lele Pons, and she wants, from Miami, with a concert on Saturday, to impose a government in Venezuela. But who said that Lele Pons is political? Who said that Lele Pons and the artists she invites, as well as the concert in Cúcuta, should determine the life of an entire country? They seek to influence people’s minds through the networks,” said Maduro.

On social media, Pons responded to Maduro. “Did I bother you? You won’t shut me up, Maduro! Venezuela won,” he wrote, referring to voting records made available on an opposition website that prove that his candidate, Edmundo González, won the July 28 election.