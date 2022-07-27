Once again, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, assured that terrorist actions against his country are being planned from Colombia, alerting the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb) to any attack.

From the Fort Tiuna military stronghold in Caracas, Maduro launched the alert of the “terrorist threats” that “are heard” from Bogotá and intend to “harm the homeland.”

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during his meeting with the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Photo: EFE / Miraflores Press

“Alert, always alert, to guard the peace of the republic. Terrorist snares, last-minute terrorist threats are heard from Bogotá against our beloved homeland,” Maduro said.

Unlike other accusations, the Venezuelan president believes that the plans are being structured by “traitors born in Venezuela”, this time he did not limit himself to accusing only Colombians and President Iván Duque.

Today #26Jul, we renew and ratify the leadership of the Integral Defense Regions, command structures that must be increasingly integrated and articulated, a thousand eyes and ears on the territory, space, seas and rivers. FANB backbone of the victories of the Homeland. pic.twitter.com/UQWWV2kKtT – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 27, 2022

According to the president, his government will neutralize any provocation. “No crime is perfect and we will know how to neutralizedefeat and persecute the criminals and terrorists who conspire against the peace and stability of Venezuela,” he stressed.

At the beginning of July, also in an act with the Armed Forces, Maduro accused President Duque of supposedly destabilizing acts against the electrical system and government officials, to which Colombia responded by dismissing the accusations.

The ruling party has celebrated the victory of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia, for which they have insisted that after August 7, both nations will resume political and diplomatic ties.

