Nicolás Maduro is a rocker and also shows off his taste for salsa, but this week, on stage, he did a pop choreography with a dance troupe that accompanies him to his campaign events. The steps were the repetitive and addictive trends that people repeat and consume endlessly on Tik Tok. The Venezuelan president has been promoting a strong digital offensive for months to become omnipresent, at least on screens. He intends to seek to close the voting gap with the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia through social networks.

#Maduro #king #Tik #Tok