*) The Venezuelan elections will take place this Sunday. On one side, the maintenance of Chavismo, with the dictator Nicolás Maduro. On the other, the candidate of the opposition platform, Edmundo González Urrutia.

Every time “elections” are mentioned in Chavista Venezuela, one must be careful. After all, all elections are marked by political persecution, disqualification of opponents, fraud, among other things.

And more signals given in recent days by dictator Maduro have increased (and greatly) the distrust regarding the fairness of the electoral process. After talking about a bloodbath and civil war in case of defeat, the dictator is now attacking the electoral system, including the Brazilian one, signaling that he will not recognize the results of the polls that do not favor him.

In fact, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court announced, this Wednesday (24), that it will no longer send observers to the presidential elections in the neighboring country. Decision by the minister and president of the Court, Carmen Lúcia.

This episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about Maduro’s latest threats in Venezuela’s elections and the TSE’s decision not to send international observers to the neighboring country. The guest to talk about the subject is Carinne Souza, from Gazeta do Povo’s República team.

