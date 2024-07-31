Dictator Nicolás Maduro told the UN on Tuesday (30) that the violence unleashed in the last few hours in the country in demonstrations against the election results are not peaceful protests, but part of a “coup d’état” against him.

The successor to Hugo Chávez, in power for 11 years, responded to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who denounced the “disproportionate use of force” during the repression of demonstrations by Venezuelan security forces and individuals who support the Chavista government.

“Türk is one of the pieces that the imperialist system places in key positions at the UN to carry out the work. On the one hand, he turns his back and does not see the massacre in Gaza, but on the other hand, he targets Venezuela to support a fascist and terrorist coup,” Maduro declared during a meeting with the country’s highest authorities.

After demanding that perpetrators of abuses be punished, the UN High Commissioner called on Venezuelan authorities to respect citizens’ rights to assemble, protest peacefully and express opinions freely and without fear.

Maduro asked the UN representative whether “burning someone’s establishment” or “killing people in the street” were protests, accusing without evidence the leaders of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), of committing these criminal acts.

The Chavista also stated that his regime “will take all possible measures to protect the people, restore peace, capture the conspirators, ensure that there is justice in Venezuela and that normality is restored.”

The PUD said on Monday (29) that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the presidential elections by a wide margin, contrary to what was announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Maduro the winner.

The opposition said it had access to voting records that showed the result omitted by electoral authorities, allies of Chavismo.

Last night was marked by new episodes of violence on the streets of Venezuela, with social media users recording armed clashes in Petare, the largest working-class neighborhood in Caracas.

Residents reported that the situation became even more critical when police forces and armored vehicles entered the area to suppress those protesting against evidence of electoral fraud.

Some netizens shared videos that appeared to be from Chavista collectives, known as the “regime shock forces,” threatening regime critics.

A new report released by NGOs and the dictatorship itself indicates that the number of deaths in protests against the announcement of Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the elections has risen to 12.

As of Tuesday (30), the Penal Forum, Justice, Meeting and Forgiveness (JEP), Provea and Laboratorio da Paz reported in a press conference that this number had reached 11 people.