The presidents also addressed the situation of Yanomami in the Amazon region; dispute over Essequibo was avoided in the conversation

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (1st March 2024) with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduroon the sidelines of the 8th Summit of heads of State and Government of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.

At the meeting, the Venezuelan leader said that the country will hold elections in the 2nd half of this year, according to the report. Power360. He reported having reached an agreement with opposition parties in the National Assembly and that there will be authorization for international observers to monitor the election, in addition to carrying out audits of the votes.

There are, however, doubts about the legitimacy of the elections, as political opponents have recently been arrested or prevented from contesting by court decision.

The recent events violate an agreement signed between Maduro and the opposition signed in October 2023 in Barbados, in the Caribbean. Brazil, USA, Mexico, Holland, Russia and Colombia participated in the meeting. The agreement determined the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, with the participation of international observers, updating of electoral records and freedom of the press.

The Brazilian government has reiterated its requests to Maduro for the election to be held following the parameters established in Barbados. Lula expressed his position at the meeting.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region, an oil-rich Guyanese territory, was left aside at the meeting. Lula had already said that he should not address the issue this Friday (1st March).

On Thursday (Feb 29), the head of the Brazilian Executive met with the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali. Lula was in the neighboring country to participate in the 46th Conference of Heads of State of Caricom (Caribbean Community) as a guest.

Questioned by journalists at the end of the meeting, the president said he had not addressed the tension in the region. “See, we have not discussed the Essequibo issue. We don't argue. Why don't we discuss? Because this is not the time to discuss, it was a bilateral meeting to discuss development, discuss investment. But President Irfaan knows, as the President knows [Nicolás] Mature [presidente da Venezuela], that Brazil is willing to talk to them whenever necessary, whenever necessary. Because we want to convince people that it is possible, through a lot of dialogue, for us to maintain peace”, declared.

Since the case escalated again, Lula has acted as a mediator between the 2 countries, but tries to avoid taking any position that could escalate tension. In a speech in Guyana, the president called for peace in South America, but did not mention the dispute.

In their conversation this Friday, Lula and Maduro also discussed joint action between the countries to curb the activities of illegal miners on Yanomami lands in the Amazon region.

Maduro reported improvements in the Venezuelan economy, with a reduction in inflation and growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The 2 presidents also discussed the payment of part of the Venezuelan debt with Brazil, of around US$2 billion, so that trade between the countries can increase.