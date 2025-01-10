Red carpet in the Chavista parliament. President Nicolás Maduro began the act of his third swearing-in in the National Assembly controlled by Chavismo for the next six-year term until 2031. And he swore with his left hand before Jorge Rodriguez.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, imposed on him the presidential tricolor band embroidered with the national shield by Chavista followers. The first thing the president did, re-elected for the third time, was announce that he would reform the 1999 Constitution that he had promulgated. Hugo Chavez.

Few leaders accompanied him at the investiture ceremony. Not even his allied friends from Colombia, Brazil, Nicaragua and Mexico were present. Only Miguel Díaz-Canel was seen with his wife.

Nicolás Maduro with his wife Cilia Flores arrived at the central legislative palace with a red carpet, while the president of the Chavista parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, began the reading of the act that swore him in as president.









Very few followers were around the legislative palace. Closed-up cameras showed public employees in red shirts, shouting that Maduro was a constitutional president.

Maduro’s inauguration was surrounded by strong, unconfirmed rumors that Edmundo González Urrutia, the elected president who won the elections on July 28, was already in Caracas, to be sworn in as legitimate president of Venezuela.

The journalists who were accredited to cover Maduro’s uncertified inauguration did not have access to the legislative palace. They also couldn’t do live recordings or interviews. Only the official Venezuelan television station Telelvisión.

One hour before the beginning of Maduro’s swearing-in, the Chavista regime ordered the suspension of flights between Colombia and Venezuela for 72 hours to prevent air traffic on the occasion of his third presidential inauguration this January 10.

The air restrictive measure will end on Monday, January 13, when binational flights will resume, reported AVAVIT (Venezuelan Association of International Flights).

The closure of the border between both nations was also recorded at the land crossing between the Colombian cities of Cúcuta and the Venezuelan San Antonio de Táchira, where the governor of Tachira, Freddy Bernal, placed giant containers on the Simón Bolívar international bridge to block land traffic. .

All these measures of border closure It is due to prevent the leader of the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia from going to his native country to take possession of the Presidency of Venezuela, as he promised that he could “enter at any point” to fulfill the mandate of the Venezuelan people who voted for him with more than 70% of the votes in the July 28 elections.

The Maduro regime has also spent a fortune hiring “Wanted” posters with rewards of $100,000 for anyone who offers information for the capture of the president-elect.

The Minister of the Interior, Diosdado Cabello, has also ordered the placement of “Wanted” posters at airports, customs and border crossings against seven former presidents (in reality there are twelve former presidents and six foreign ministers) who have decided to accompany González. at his inauguration, who has promised to surprise upon his return to the country.