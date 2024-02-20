In addition to Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, other left-wing leaders in Latin America supported President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his statements over the weekend comparing Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro stated during his TV program “Con Maduro +” that Adolf Hitler was “a monster created by Western elites”.

“What they are doing, as President Lula da Silva said at the African Union meeting, what they are doing from the Israeli government is the same thing that Hitler did against the Jewish people,” said Maduro.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, expressed this Tuesday (20) “solidarity” with Lula for having been declared “persona non grata” by Israel.

“From the Plurinational State of Bolivia, we express all our solidarity and support to our brother president of Brazil, Lula, declared 'persona non grata' in Israel for telling the truth about the genocide committed against the brave Palestinian people. History will not forgive those who are indifferent to this barbarity”, said Arce, in a message published on his social networks.

In a statement, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) – whose members are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Venezuela – also offered “solidarity” to Lula.

“Lula da Silva is a leader of his country and of Our America, a faithful defender of human rights, as well as the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, International Law and respect for the self-determination of peoples”, stated Alba.

The Bolivarian group called for “a fair and definitive solution to the conflict” in Gaza, which, according to the alliance, should allow “Palestine to exercise the right to self-determination as an independent and sovereign State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis on pre-1967 borders.”