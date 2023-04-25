Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro supported the speech of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the UN Security Council (SC). He stated this on April 24 during his author’s program “With Maduro Plus” on the state television channel Venezolana de Television.

“I fully support all the words of the Russian Foreign Minister in the UN Security Council. He told the honest truth, we subscribe to his statements. Enough of the world of arrogance, enough of the unipolar world with the hegemon of US imperialism and its European vassals,” the president said.

Maduro also supported Lavrov’s statement that no one gave the West the right to speak on behalf of all mankind.

“They pass off as the opinion of the international community when they disseminate statements from the United States, the European Union, NATO, but no one has given them this right,” he said.

The President of Venezuela emphasized that the international community consists of 194 states, and not of “a handful of countries that have suffered from an arrogance complex since the days of colonial rule.”

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting of the UN Security Council on effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the charter of the organization, said that the world had approached a more dangerous line than during the Cold War. As the foreign minister pointed out, the situation is aggravated by the fact that the United States and its allies are abandoning diplomacy and demanding a showdown on the battlefield.

During the meeting, he also called on the Western minority to behave decently and respect other members of the world community. Lavrov drew attention to the fact that no one allowed the West to speak on behalf of all mankind.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the last meeting of the UN Security Council clearly demonstrated which states are disposed to a constructive discussion of pressing problems.