Venezuelan President makes last-minute call for meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) called foreign ambassadors this Saturday (July 27, 2024) for a last-minute meeting at the Miraflores Palace, headquarters of the Presidency, in Caracas. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 4 pm local time (5 pm in Brasília).

The information was published by the newspaper The globe. O Poder360 confirmed that the Brazilian ambassador to the neighboring country, Glivânia Maria de Oliveira, will participate in the meeting.

Maduro is seeking re-election in search of his 4th term, but faces suspicions from the opposition and other countries that he will respect the election result if he loses. The election will be held on Sunday (28.Jul.2024).

ENVOYED BY LULA

The special advisor to the Brazilian Presidency, Celso Amorim, who has been in Caracas since Friday (26 July), will not be participating in the meeting with Maduro. Sent by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), he is one of the main names on the international scene who are in the country to follow the electoral process.

Amorim met with representatives of Maduro’s government and opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

The advisor arrived in the capital Caracas early in the evening of Friday (26 July). On the same day, he met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. In his profile On X (formerly Twitter), Gil stated that the meeting was cordial.

“We discussed the relevance of these elections and the peaceful atmosphere in Venezuela, the impeccable organization of the process by our Electoral Authority, one of the most transparent and secure in the world. We took the opportunity to discuss the great challenges of transmitting truthful information based on absolute respect for Venezuelan legislation,” he wrote.

On the morning of this Saturday (27.Jul), Amorim met with a representative of Gonzáles’ campaign, the main opponent of the current government. He also met with members of Carter Centerone of the few international organizations accepted as an observer in the electoral process, and with representatives from the UN (United Nations).

