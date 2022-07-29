The government of Nicolás Maduro suffered a new legal setback this Friday that distances him from his goal of seizing Venezuela’s gold reserves deposited in the Bank of England, after a decision favorable to opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Judge Sara Cockerill, of the commercial division of the London High Court, ruled in favor of Guaidó, who is recognized by the United Kingdom as interim president of Venezuela, in tune with several countries led by the United States that do not recognize the second term of Maduro that started in 2019.

The Maduro government and the opposition led by Guaidó have been facing each other since 2019 in a judicial saga for access to 31 tons of gold, valued at more than 1,900 million dollars, kept for years in the vaults of the Bank of England.

This part of the process focused on whether the British justice considers legitimate the board of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) appointed by Guaidó after proclaiming himself interim president of Venezuela.

The ad hoc directive appointed by the opposition asked the Bank of England not to deliver the bullion to the ruling party’s board of directors. In the framework of a long litigation in London, the British Supreme Court ordered in December to analyze whether a Venezuelan judicial decision effectively annuls said appointments

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader and interim president of Venezuela.

“Clear Evidence”

The judge considered that the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Caracas to invalidate the appointments to the leadership of the central bank made cannot be recognized by British law.

One of the arguments cited is that there is “clear evidence” that the TSJ is rigged with judges who support Maduro. Maduro’s legal representative, Sarosh Zaiwalla, of the firm Zaiwalla and Co, called the decision “unfortunate.”” and stated that the Venezuelan issuer wants to appeal.

In addition, the lawyer expressed his “concern” about the cumulative effect on the decisions of English courts of a “simple statement issued by the British government recognizing as head of state a person who does not control any part of that state”, handing over the power to dispose of assets.

The Caracas authorities affirmed in 2020 that they urgently need the funds to deal with the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. For his part, Guaidó reacted through a statement transmitted by the lawyers who represent the opposition leader in the process.

“This decision marks a new stage in the protection of Venezuela’s international gold reserves, to preserve them for the Venezuelan people and their future,” he celebrated. The United States and Venezuela cut their ties in 2019, but in the context of the energy crisis, Washington sent a high-level delegation to the Caribbean country, a few days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More hearings are expected this year, before the British court rules on the entire case.

AFP

