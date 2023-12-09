For the first time since the referendum in Venezuela, last Sunday (3), dictator Nicolás Maduro expressed himself adopting a softer tone in relation to the escalation of the conflict over Essequibo, an area rich in oil and other natural resources, the target of disputes with Guyana.

This Saturday (9), the Chavista leader stated on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the two countries need to “sit down and talk” about the sovereignty of the territory. “Guyana and ExxonMobil – the American company that explores oil in the region – will have to sit down and talk to us, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. With heart and soul, we want Peace and understanding (…)”, said the dictator.

In another publication, Maduro declared that Caracas “opted for direct dialogue with Guyana, but its authorities revoked the Geneva Agreement and began to divide our sea, threatening to build a military base for the US Southern Command. [Mas eles] They didn’t count on our cunning, the People came to the defense of Guyana Essequiba. They will not be able to ignore the sovereign will of Venezuela!”, he stated, in reference to the holding of the referendum on Sunday (3), criticized by the opposition for lack of popular participation.

The Venezuelan dictator’s milder tone comes after he released on Wednesday (6) a “new map” of the country with the incorporation of the disputed area with Guyana. The announcement was made during a public speech before governors, mayors, ministers, diplomats and other authorities.

After the episode, the US began joint military exercises with the Guyanese Army in the area. The Joe Biden government’s first military movement in the region was presented by the American Embassy as “part of routine operations between the two countries to improve local security”.

The Venezuelan dictator also sent a message to the White House on his state television program this week, telling the US not to get involved in the Essequibo dispute. “United States, I advise you to stay away from here. Let Guyana and Venezuela resolve this issue in peace”, stated the leader of the Chavista regime, at the time.

Conversation with Lula

Also this Saturday morning (9), dictator Nicolás Maduro had a conversation with Lula by phone, to discuss the increase in tensions between the two countries involved in the territorial dispute. The information was released by the Brazilian government. “Lula recalled the long tradition of dialogue in Latin America and that we are a region of peace”, communicated the federal government, through a public note to the press.

The PT member also highlighted that he disagrees with any unilateral action that could provoke an escalation of the conflict between Guyana and Venezuela or that could affect more countries in the region.