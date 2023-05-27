It will be the 1st time that the Venezuelan chef will come to Brazil since he was banned; Maduro and Lula must meet

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, should come to Brasilia next week to participate in the Meeting of Presidents of the Countries of South America, which will be held on Tuesday (May 30, 2023). It will be the 1st time that the Venezuelan will come to Brazil after being banned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to Power360 As it turned out, Maduro’s trip is confirmed, but there is some suspicion that he might cancel at the last minute. The president of Venezuela canceled the trip he was going to take to attend the president’s inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on January 1 due to lack of time.

The Bolsonaro government itself revoked, on December 30, 2022, the decree that prevented members of the Maduro administration from entering national territory. The measure had been edited in 2019, when the former president broke with the neighboring country. As the ban fell at the last minute, there was no time for Caracas to organize the presidential delegation.

In January, when Lula was in Buenos Aires to participate in the 7th Summit of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), a meeting between him and Maduro was scheduled, but the Venezuelan president canceled the trip to Argentina.

The Lula government resumed relations with Venezuela. The presidency’s special advisor for international affairs, former foreign minister Celso Amorim, visited Caracas in March and met with Maduro. He also had meetings with members of the opposition. At the time, he said he saw a “environment of democracy”.

The visit was not informed in advance by Itamaraty or by the Planalto Palace. The meeting of the presidents of Latin American countries will be held throughout the next Tuesday (May 30) at the Itamaraty. Lula will participate in the entire event.