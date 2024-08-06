Dictator Nicolás Maduro during a rally on July 18 | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Monday night (5) that he will “break relations” with the WhatsApp messaging app, because, according to the Chavista leader, it is “threatening Venezuela” and is used by “fascist groups”.

“I’m going to break ties with WhatsApp, because they’re using this platform to threaten Venezuela. And then I’m going to delete WhatsApp from my phone forever. Little by little, I’ll transfer my contacts to Telegram,” he said.

“Say no to WhatsApp. Get WhatsApp out of Venezuela, because it is through it that criminals threaten the youth and popular leaders,” said the dictator, adding that the application is “threatening the Venezuelan military family.”

“They are threatening, via WhatsApp, all those who do not speak out in favor of fascism […] First step: Voluntary, progressive and radical withdrawal from WhatsApp [da Venezuela]”, assured Maduro. “The criminals [que segundo ele utilizam o WhatsApp para atacar a Venezuela] They have Colombian, Chilean and American chips”, concluded the Chavista.

By banning WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, the company that also owns Facebook, Maduro joins other leftist regimes, such as China, which controls the country’s internet and prevents the app from operating within its territory. In addition to China, WhatsApp has also been targeted by the Nicaraguan regime, with Sandinista representatives preventing party activists from using messaging groups on the app without the express authorization of dictator Daniel Ortega.

Social media has been the last resort for the Venezuelan opposition to communicate with the population, since practically all of the country’s media has been taken over by the Chavista regime.