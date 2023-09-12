The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated this Monday (11), during a trip to China, that the country will join the BRICS bank, known by the acronym NDB (acronym in English for New Development Bank).

“Venezuela is hopeful that very soon it will join the BRICS bank. I ordered the executive vice president to take all necessary measures so that the country is in this process,” Maduro said in a speech in the Chinese province of Shandong.

One day before the announcement, the dictator visited the headquarters of the bank in Shanghai, currently headed by the former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff. There, she met with the PT member and said that “it was good to see my friend”, who she hadn’t seen since 2016.

“We visited the magnificent and imposing building that is the headquarters of the new BRICS bank and there we met a great friend of Venezuela, President Dilma Rousseff,” he stated.

On the same trip, the Venezuelan dictator reaffirmed his interest in joining his own group of emerging economies, formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and, more recently, Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Ethiopia, who were accepted as new entrants.

At the end of August, Maduro had already rectified his request to join Brics. According to him, “it is important that the group admits the member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).”

“We want to contribute to this global model with the largest certified oil reserves in our country, among other riches, our country has abundant mineral resources”, said the Venezuelan dictator at the time.