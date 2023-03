How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro with Colombian President Gustavo Petro | Photo: EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said this Saturday (11) that “a new progressive wave is growing” in Latin America and the Caribbean, and that the alliances and policies proposed by the United States in its relationship with the countries of this region offer nothing and ” are retrograde”.

“The American empire is in a phase of historic decline and no longer has anything to offer for the good of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean. On the contrary, all its policies are retrograde. All its alliances are retrograde”, said Maduro, during a special interview with Spanish economist Alfredo Serrano, broadcast on the Venezuelan state channel VTV.

Maduro said he believes in the exhaustion of neoliberalism as a formula and stated that “the imposition of oligarchies on Latin America” ​​is “totally on the tarp”. The Venezuelan dictator recalled that Venezuela has reactivated, “with great force”, its relations with Colombia and Brazil, since the coming to power of Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, respectively.

Given the changes in the region, Maduro expects “progress” in the evolution of organizations such as the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), as well as in the “recovery of bilateral relations, of political, geopolitical, economic and commercial agreements with all countries”.

“I am very optimistic about this new wave of progress and the future of Latin America, these are necessary steps towards a new Latin America that is fairer, more sovereign and more egalitarian, which is the scenario that awaits us,” he said.