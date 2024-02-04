This Sunday marked 32 years since the coup d'état in Venezuela led by Hugo Chávez. Chavismo celebrated in the streets of Caracas with large demonstrations that ended in the Miraflores palace, where Nicolás Maduro assured that they would win this year's presidential election “by hook or by crook.”

(Also read: Maduro refuses to give in and launches a challenge to the democratic world)

Maduro assured that the 2024 elections will take place and ruled out that they will be suspended.

“Whenever they give it to us, however they give it to us (the elections), the people (are) organized to win,” said Maduro, while the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, summoned political and civil society actors on Monday to decide the date of the presidential elections.

Symbolically, Maduro invited Rodríguez to the stage and highlighted that “he responded strongly to the gringos” (Americans)about the ineligibility of the main contender, María Corina Machado, and regarding the date of the elections.

The meeting called for tomorrow by the regime ignores the commitment they signed for free and fair elections in the Barbados Agreement. They want to wash their face by compromising, through threats and blackmail, institutions and people. His maneuver is a… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) February 4, 2024

Under an October agreement signed in Barbados between the government and the opposition, elections were to be held in the second half of 2024 with the presence of international observers.

Furthermore, justice should allow potential potential candidates like Machado to appeal their ineligibility. However, last week the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirmed his disqualification, particularly for “treason” for having supported US sanctions.

Consequently, the United States announced that in April it would reinstate the oil and gas sanctions that it had suspended following the Barbados agreement.

“The meeting called for tomorrow (Monday) by the regime ignores the commitment it signed in favor of free and fair elections in the Barbados agreement,” Machado reacted on Sunday through X, and accused the government of wanting to “wash its face by compromising, through threats and blackmail, institutions and people”.

for our children, for our grandchildren,” he said.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from EFE