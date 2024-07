Venezuela’s dictator made the threats during a campaign rally in western Caracas | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said there would be a “bloodbath” and civil war in the country if the opposition wins the presidential election on the 28th.

“The fate of Venezuela in the 21st century depends on our victory on July 28. If they do not want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war, the product of the fascists, let us guarantee the greatest success, the greatest victory in the electoral history of our people,” said the dictator during a campaign event in Caracas on Tuesday (16).

“The more convincing the victory, the more guarantees of peace we will have. The more convincing the votes, the more guarantees of the future we will give to these girls and boys,” said Maduro, citing children from the neighborhood in western Caracas where the event was held.

Maduro’s main opponent in this month’s election will be opposition candidate Edmundo González, who remained as the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest bloc opposed to Chavismo, after the disqualification of María Corina Machado and the difficulties that prevented the registration of the candidacy of her replacement, Corina Yoris.

This Thursday (18), Machado reported that Maduro supporters damaged two of his team’s vehicles, one of which had its brakes cut.

The NGO Foro Penal reported this week that Venezuelan authorities have already arrested 102 people linked to González’s campaign this year.