Irfaan Ali and Nicolás Maduro greet each other at the end of the meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | Photo: EFE/Prensa Miraflores

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated this Saturday (16) that the meeting he had with the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was a “historical milestone” in the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region.

According to the leader of the Chavista regime, the referendum held in Venezuela on the 3rd had an “important impact on making the meeting possible” and establishing “peace terms”.

According to information from the independent website Cocuyo EffectMaduro declared that the dialogue with Ali was “fair and necessary” and that the “Venezuelans voted” in the “popular consultation” to define the “terms of the future” of the Essequibo region, which is claimed by Caracas but controlled by Guyana.

“We went with the truth of Venezuela, with the power and mandate that you gave me and peace diplomacy triumphed, all within the framework of respect,” said Maduro.

The dictator added that the matter will now be dealt with within the scope of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), and asked that “no external actor gets involved in the issue”.

Maduro also highlighted that the joint declaration of the agreement in Argyle, a city in São Vicente, for “dialogue and peace” between Guyana and Venezuela was one of the results of the meeting with the Guyanese leader. However, he did not reveal any further details of what was discussed. So far, it is known that both Venezuela and Guyana have agreed not to “threaten each other or use force in any case” to resolve the differences arising from the conflict over the territory of Essequibo.

The two countries agreed that any future disputes will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the 1966 Geneva Agreement.