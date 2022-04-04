The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, assured this Saturday that his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, ordered “a group of right-wing extremists”, which he did not specify, “deepen terrorist attacks and sabotage of social life and services” in the Caribbean country.

“Recently, they held a meeting of extremists in Bogotá and received an order from Iván Duque to, before he leaves the presidency on August 7, deepen the terrorist attacks and the sabotage of social life and of the public services of Venezuela,” said the president in telephone contact in a meeting with the Somos Venezuela movement, broadcast by the state-owned VTV.

Without specifying who he was referring to, he pointed out that “they all went to meet to see what they can do before Duque leaves (…) to sabotage social life.”

“You have to take care of the electrical system, it is the central objective of sabotage. Attention to the security forces. Attention to popular power. Attention to the working class. To take care, to take care of the electrical service. The water service, to take care of it,” he said.

He ordered that “nobody” sabotage “the process of recovery and economic growth” that -he maintained- Venezuela is “experienced”.

“Let no one dare to continue with their war against currency, against trade, we are advancing at a good pace in the economic recovery and will continue to do so“, he added.

Last February, Maduro accused Duque of having financed Carlos Luis Revette, known by the alias “El Koki”.“, who was considered one of the most wanted criminals, until he was killed in a police operation that month.

“‘El Koki’ and all these people who did so much damage to the people of Caracas were trained, financed and directed by the paramilitary government of Iván Duque, as simple as that,” Maduro said in a government act broadcast on VTV.

EFE