Venezuelan president says the country accepted the TSE’s word that Jair Bolsonaro had lost the elections

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) said on Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2024) that “foreigners have no moral authority to interfere in electoral or political matters” of the country. Without mentioning the head of the Brazilian Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Maduro stated that, in 2022, Venezuela “did not make a statement“and let Brazil resolve it”your problems internally”.

To the you speak were made at an event marking one month before the July 28 election. The CNE (National Electoral Council) declared that Maduro was reelected, but did not release the electoral records (ballot box reports). The opposition speaks of fraud and claims that its candidate, Edmundo González (Plataforma Unitária Democrática, center-right), was the winner of the election. Several countries, such as Brazil, are asking for the records to be published before recognizing the victory of one candidate or another.

Venezuela’s TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) decided on August 22 not to release the electoral records of the July 28 elections, which confirmed the president’s reelection.

On Saturday (24.Aug), together with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left), the Lula government released a statement demanding data “verifiable” of the elections. However, the two did not condemn the embarrassment that the Chavista regime has imposed on Edmundo González and also completely ignored the threats made by the Maduro government to the opposition.

Maduro used the 2022 elections in Brazil and the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to comment on the situation.

“There were elections and Bolsonaro did not recognize the results, there was an appeal to the ‘Supreme Court’ [o TSE (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral)]. The ‘Supreme Court’ of Brazil decided that the election results gave the victory to Lula. Holy word of Brazil. And who messed with Brazil?”, said Maduro. “Nobody”, responded the people present.

Pointing to the audience, Maduro declared: “Did you make a statement? Did you? Did you? Did Venezuela say anything? We just said that we respect Brazilian institutions and that Brazil resolved its problems internally, as it should be.”.

The Brazilian election, unlike what happened in Venezuela, was validated by international observers. Among them, the Carter Center. The organization said on July 30 that the elections in Venezuela “were not democratic”. On August 8, he declared that Edmundo González won the Venezuelan election.

Maduro cited the acts of January 8, 2023, when the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília (DF), were invaded. According to the Venezuelan president, the acts are “similar to what there was” in Venezuela after the July 28 election.

“What did Venezuela do? [após o 8 de Janeiro]“We immediately condemn Bolsonaro’s violent fascist acts and support democracy, the Constitution and the power established in Brazil without expressing an opinion on internal matters.”declared Maduro.

“This is how it has been, this is how it should be. With the Bolivarian institutional constitutional morality that we have, we demand that the world not meddle in Venezuela’s internal affairs and respect Venezuela’s sovereignty and internal life.”, he added.

Read more:

VENEZUELA UNDER MADURO

Venezuela lives under an autocracy led by Nicholas Mature61 years old. There is no freedom of the press. People can be arrested for “political crimes”. OAS published notice in May 2021 (PDF – 179 kB) regarding the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights reported abuses in October 2022 (PDF – 150 kB), November 2022 (PDF – 161 kB) and March 2023 (PDF – 151 kB). Report from Human Rights Watch disclosed in 2023 (PDF – 5 MB) states that 7.1 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014.

Maduro denies that the country is under a dictatorship. He says that there are regular elections and that the opposition simply cannot win.

The presidential elections carried out on July 28, 2024 are contested by part of the international community. The main opposition leader, Maria Corina, was prevented in June 2023 to hold public office for 15 years. The Venezuelan Supreme confirmed the decision in January 2024. He claimed “administrative irregularities” that were allegedly committed when she was a deputy, from 2011 to 2014, and by “corruption plot” for supporting Juan Guaidó.

Corina indicated the ally Corina Yoris to compete. However, Yoris was unable to formalize the application because of an alleged failure in the electoral system. The diplomat Edmund Gonzalez assumed the role of being the main opposition candidate.

The government-controlled National Electoral Council of Venezuela, announced on July 28, 2024 Maduro’s victory. The body confirmed the result on August 2, 2024, but did not release the ballots. The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice, controlled by the current regime, said on August 22, 2024 that the ballots will not be released.

The Carter Center, a respected organization created by former US President USA Jimmy Carter, considered that the elections in Venezuela “were not democratic”. Read the full (in English – PDF – 107 kB) of the statement.

The results have been repeatedly contested by the European Union and several individual countries, including the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay. Brazil has not yet recognized Maduro’s election in 2024, but it has not made tougher demands like other countries that point to fraud in the process. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) even said he had not seen anything abnormal in the country’s election.

Human Rights Watch criticized Presidents Lula, Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) in August 2024. In a letter sent to the three, they stated that they needed to reconsider their positions on Venezuela and criticized the leaders’ proposals to resolve the impasse, such as a new election and a general amnesty. Read the full of the document (PDF – 2 MB).