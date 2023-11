Dictator Nicolás Maduro stated on his state television program that the Argentine elections were a victory for the “neo-Nazi extreme right”. | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, spoke about the victory of libertarian Javier Milei in Argentina, this Monday (20), shortly after the opposition congratulated the elected president, who ended Peronism’s stay in power.

Maduro, who remained silent throughout the campaign in the country, as his government was called a dictatorship by both the libertarian and Sergio Massa, classified the Argentine electoral result as a victory for the “neo-Nazi and colonial extreme right”, comparing Milei to the dictators Rafael Videla, from Argentina, and Augusto Pinochet, from Chile.

“There were presidential elections in Argentina and, as the polls predicted, the neo-Nazi far right won. It is an extreme right that comes with a colonial project for the country, but which intends to lead a colonial project for everyone in Latin America and the Caribbean”, said Maduro during his program on state television.

Furthermore, the dictator took advantage of the moment to accuse the United States of implementing an “American empire” project to end Latin governments.

“From Venezuela we will always tell the truth, we respect the vote of the Argentine people. They wanted to give themselves this government. A colonial project that is a tremendous threat, kneeling before the American empire, which intends to end the State and which intends to establish on the continent the neoliberal project that was imposed in the 1970s with the coups of Pinochet, of Videla, with the coup of State of Uruguay. They imposed a state model, denied all social rights and implemented a repressive paramilitary state,” said the Chavista.