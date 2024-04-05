The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, made a controversial statement on Thursday night (4) when he stated that Argentine football icon Diego Armando Maradona was “assassinated” as part of an operation to “eradicate” the symbols of “Argentina rebel”.

During the broadcast of his podcast, recorded at the Estadio Monumental Simón Bolívar, in Caracas, Maduro said that Maradona's death was linked to the attack carried out against Cristina Kirchner, former president of Argentina, and that both events were orchestrated to allow the “fascism” took power in Argentina.

“I believe it was an operation to end the symbols of rebellious Argentina, deep Argentina, and first they ended Diego. I'm sure. And then they wanted to end it live and directly on television with Cristina [Kirchner]. [Com isso] Argentina would be left without voices,” said Maduro.

The Chavista dictator “recalled” a conversation he had with Maradona shortly before his death, where he expressed “concern” about the former player’s safety and invited him to move to Venezuela.

“I talked to him [Maradona] on his 60th birthday, in the days before he passed away. I said, 'Diego, come to Venezuela, I'm worried about you. You see, there are very bad people, fascists, and they know that you are the voice of the people's rebellion, that you say what no one dares to say in Argentina and in the world,'” said Maduro.

During the interview, Maduro also cited Maradona to criticize the current government of libertarian Javier Milei in Argentina, accusing him of “fascism and Zionism”. The chavista also mentioned the name of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022). Furthermore, the Caracas dictator also criticized and challenged Milei's policies towards Venezuela.

“I’m not going to hide a speech. What came to power in Argentina with [Javier]

Milei was fascism, Zionism. Now Milei says he will lead a crusade for Venezuela to be sanctioned, surrounded and beaten. I say to Milei from Caracas, from the neighborhoods of Caracas, I say to Milei: 'It's you and how many others?'”, said Maduro.

“Look in the mirror [Jair] Bolsonaro, look in the mirror [Mauricio] Macri. Whoever messes with dry Venezuela. If I had a Diego, Diego would have already responded to Milei and would have put him in his place. That's why the thesis I have [sobre Maradona ser assassinado] and I am sure that one day the truth will come to public light, but Argentina, the Argentina of Evita [Eva Perón]from the general [Juan Domingo] Perón, Diego's Argentina, the good Argentina will resist and return”, concluded Maduro.

Maradona died in November 2020 from a heart attack, according to authorities. The former player was 60 years old and was in Buenos Aires, where he was recovering at home from head surgery to remove a clot in the brain.

While Maduro gives interviews and makes accusations without evidence, the political situation in Venezuela remains tense amid the Chavista dictator's struggle to stay in power in the presidential elections scheduled to take place on July 28th.

Maduro's persecution of the opposition has been relentless, with several arrests, disqualifications and conspiracy accusations. Due to all this, six members of the opposition sought refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas. The Milei government announced this Friday (5) that it is currently negotiating safe conduct for these Venezuelan opponents.