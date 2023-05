How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with dictator Nicolas Maduro on a visit to Caracas in April | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Thursday expressed “support” for Russia after an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin this week.

According to a statement from the Russian presidency, Maduro “strongly condemned the Kiev regime’s attempt to launch an attack against Kremlin territory with unmanned lethal devices.”

On Twitter, Maduro made a publication on the subject. “Today, May 4, I had telephone contact with President Vladimir Putin to express the full support of the Venezuelan people in the face of the terrorist attack on the Kremlin. We also discussed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation relations between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” wrote the dictator.

Moscow blamed the alleged attack on Ukraine and the United States; they denied it, and an American think tank suggested that Russia itself would have carried out the attack to generate a “broader social mobilization” regarding the invasion of the neighboring country.

Russia maintains close relations with leftist dictatorships in Latin America: in April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua and argued that they are “countries that choose their own path”.