Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro reiterated on Monday (12) that he will not hand over power to the largest opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which he calls a “fascist oligarchy” and which contests the result of the presidential elections of July 28, which for the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) was the victory of the Chavista leader.

“We will not hand over the wealth of this country to imperialism, we will not hand over the political power of this country to this fascist oligarchy,” Maduro declared during a meeting of the National Defense Council, in which he spoke of the crisis unleashed after the elections, which included protests and police operations that resulted in 25 deaths and more than 2,400 arrests, according to state sources.

At that meeting, he reiterated his accusations against the PUD presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and opposition leader María Corina Machado, who denounced that there was fraud in the elections.

He claimed the two are in hiding and on the run, although they have participated in street protests in recent days.

“Where are those who planned it, those who called for violence and then justified it on social media? Let them assume their responsibility,” said Maduro, who called for “greater speed, efficiency and an iron fist to confront crime.”

In this sense, he reiterated that the “intellectual authors and financiers” of the post-election protests – some of which turned into acts of violence – “must go to jail”.

The CNE, which is in fact controlled by the Chavista regime and which claims to have suffered a cyber attack on the day of the vote, has yet to release the voting records with the detailed results that would confirm Maduro’s alleged victory – contrary to its own regulations. This silence has been questioned by many countries.

In turn, the PUD published 83.5% of these minutes on a website, which confirm that González won the presidential election by a wide margin.