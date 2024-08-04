“They want to impose the sad story of Guaidó again. Guaidó 2.0,” says Venezuelan leader

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) said on Saturday (3.Aug.2024) that “will not be accepted“that the opposition”intend to usurp” the Presidency of the country.

“It will not be accepted, with national laws, that they try to usurp the Presidency again.”, said Maduro during a rally in Caracas, the country’s capital.

The Venezuelan president compared Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), the opposition candidate who claims victory in the July 28 election, to Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela in 2019. “They want to impose Guaidó’s sad story again. Guaidó 2.0”, said Maduro.

Juan Guaidó became known worldwide when, in 2019, then president of the National Assembly, he declared himself interim president of Venezuela, contesting the legitimacy of Maduro’s government. At the time, the United States and countries of the European Union recognized Guaidó as the country’s leader. However, he was unable to effectively control Venezuela and, in 2023, he went to Miami (USA), from where he is in exile and supports the Venezuelan opposition.

UNDERSTAND

Venezuelans went to the polls on July 28 to choose a new president to rule the country for the next 6 years. According to the CNE (National Electoral Council) – a body controlled by the Chavista regime, Maduro was reelected with 51% of the votes, compared to 44% for González Urrutia.

On Monday (29 July), the Chavista leader declared himself president of Venezuela, even amid doubts about the fairness of the country’s electoral system and accusations of fraud.

The last few days have been marked by acts against Maduro.

Read more:

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).