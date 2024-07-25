Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Wednesday (24) that he will win Sunday’s (28) elections, in which he will seek a third consecutive six-year term, and that the result “will surprise the world” because it will be, according to him, “conclusive”.

“Get ready in Madrid, Washington and Miami, because Sunday’s victory will amaze the entire world, it will be the most beautiful and greatest electoral victory in Venezuela’s electoral history,” Maduro said during a rally in the western state of Yaracuy.

In his speech, he said he had received a phone call from a friend in Spain, without specifying his identity, who said he was “impressed by the strength” of his campaign events.

“These people will not let their peace, their homeland be stolen, they will not let themselves be deceived by the extreme right. These people are determined to live in peace,” he added.

Maduro reiterated, on the penultimate day of the campaign, that although the PUD (Democratic Unitary Platform), which will contest the election with Edmundo González Urrutia, “wants to tarnish the elections”, he will achieve “a resounding and irreversible victory”.

On several occasions, Maduro accused the opposition of alleged violent plans in the context of the elections, which was rejected by the PUD.

Despite the “certain” victory of the Chavista leader, recent polls point to a victory for the opposition in the election.

One of them, prepared by the Center for Political and Governmental Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (CEPyG-UCAB) and the company Delphos, released last week, indicated that the candidate of the majority opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, leads, with 59.1%, voting intentions for the presidential elections on the 28th, against 24.6% for Maduro.