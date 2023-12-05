AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 05/12/2023 – 23:09

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered, this Tuesday (5), the state oil company PDVSA to grant licenses for the exploration of resources in the Essequibo region, the area disputed with Guyana, where Georgetown authorized the operation of companies foreign and local oil companies.

During a meeting with the top brass of his government, Maduro instructed the creation of the “PDVSA-Essequibo division” and the granting “immediately of operational licenses for the exploration of oil, gas and minerals throughout the area”.

This measure is part of a series of announcements made by the president this Tuesday, after last Sunday’s consultative referendum, in which the population was asked whether Caracas should move forward with its claim over the disputed region.

More than 10.4 million voters participated in the referendum, half of Venezuela’s electorate, and more than 95% agreed that Essequibo should become a province of the country. The result does not change in any way the dispute that the two countries maintain over the region at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the United Nations, whose jurisdiction Caracas does not recognize.

The maneuver by the Chavista government follows the concession by Guyana, last October, for six oil companies, including the American Exxon and the French TotalEnergy, to explore its coasts, which generated a protest from Venezuela due to the fact that they were “pending waters to be delimited”. , and, in response, called the referendum.

Venezuela and Guyana have been disputing for more than a century the territory of Essequibo, a 160,000 km² region, rich in oil and minerals, which is currently administered by Guyana.

The dispute reignited after the company ExxoMobil discovered large oil reserves in the region. Tensions, however, increased after Guyana awarded tenders to foreign and local companies to explore these deposits.

The Guyana government said it remains “vigilant” in the face of the measures taken by Venezuela, and the Guyanese Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, said this Tuesday that he will appeal to the United Nations Security Council if the dispute over Essequibo escalates.

– New province –

In addition to the licenses, Maduro proposed, also on Tuesday, the drafting of a special law to “prohibit” the hiring of these companies that operate in the area under concessions granted by Guyana.

“I propose [dar] three months for all these companies to withdraw from these operations in the sea to be delimited, three months”, he said. However, he said, “we are open to talking.”

Based on the results of Sunday’s consultation, Maduro said he will exercise the “power” granted by the people and moved forward with the promulgation of a law for the “creation of Guiana Essequiba”, a province in the disputed region under the administration of Caracas.

Furthermore, he ordered the creation of an “integral defense zone for Guyana Essequiba”, without giving further details, but which will be located in the town of Tumeremo, state of Bolívar (south), bordering the disputed region.

Maduro also called for the implementation of a “social care” plan for the population of the disputed region, “as well as the carrying out of a census and the delivery of identity cards to its inhabitants”.

Caracas argues that the Essequibo River is the natural border, as in 1777 when it was a colony of Spain, and appeals to the Geneva agreement, signed in 1966 before Guyana’s independence from the United Kingdom, which established the basis for a negotiated solution and annulled a report of 1899, which established the current limits.

Guyana defends this report and asks for it to be ratified by the ICJ.