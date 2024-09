Maduro adopted a friendly tone in a message to opposition leader Edmundo González, who was forced to leave Venezuela due to the dictator’s persecution: “May everything go well for you” | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

After promoting persecution against opposition leader Edmundo González and offending him before and after the presidential election, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Monday night (9) that he “respects” the former diplomat’s “decision” to leave the country – an option he was forced to take in order to avoid being arrested by Chavismo.

“I can tell Ambassador González Urrutia in Madrid, I tell him, my respect for his decision, all my respect for the decision he made. I hope that everything goes well for you and be sure that your wishes for peace and harmony will be fulfilled in Venezuela, peace will reign above all,” said the dictator on his television program, according to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo.

González, who was the winner of the July 28 presidential election, according to copies of voting records released by his party bloc, left Venezuela for Spain over the weekend after the Chavismo-dominated justice system issued an arrest warrant against him.

Proclaimed the winner by Venezuela’s corrupt electoral body, Maduro had called González a “coward” last week and said the opposition leader wants to “be above the law.”

Before the arrest warrant was issued against the former diplomat, the dictator had also stated that González was “stuck in a cave and preparing his escape from Venezuela”, with the aim of taking “money to Miami”.

On his television program on Monday, Maduro once again argued that he won the election legitimately.

“We played fair and we won fair, when I say we won, it is because the peace of the country won, today the country is calm, the country applauds what happened”, said the dictator.