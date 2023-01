How did you feel about the content of this article?

In the Venezuelan parliament, Nicolás Maduro walks in front of images of Simón Bolívar and the founder of the current regime Hugo Chávez. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will not participate in the 7th Summit of the CELAC, which will be held tomorrow in Buenos Aires, due to an “aggression plan” against his delegation, alleged the country’s government this Monday, blaming the ” extreme right”.

“In the last few hours, we have been irrefutably informed of a plan elaborated within the neo-fascist right whose objective is to carry out a series of aggressions against our delegation headed by the president,” the Venezuelan dictatorship said in a statement.

Therefore, according to the note, Maduro took “the responsible decision” to send the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, “as head of the delegation with instructions to bring the voice of the Venezuelan people” to the event.

The so-called “Bolivarian revolution” denounced that sectors of the right “intend to put on a deplorable show in order to interrupt the positive effects” of the summit, “and thus contribute to the campaign to discredit” Venezuela. A plan, according to him, “undertaken” in the United States.

“Faced with this backdrop of extravagant plans conceived by right-wing extremists” and “in order to contribute to the smooth development and successful conclusion” of the event, Maduro decided not to attend.

“As a founding state (of CELAC), Venezuela wishes to guarantee the success of this main mechanism of union and regional integration in favor of our peoples”, adds the text.

Maduro was due to meet today (23) in Buenos Aires with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The possible presence of the Venezuelan leader – never officially confirmed – generated controversy and widespread rejection in Argentina, due to complaints of human rights violations in Venezuela.