Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Monday (19) that his main opponent in the July 28 presidential election, Edmundo González, has been a fugitive from justice since August 3.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, Maduro participated in a meeting with national and regional leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to take stock of the “coup attempts” against the Chavista dictatorship – as he calls the protests that contest the electoral fraud that gave him another term.

“The summoning power was a failure, [a líder oposicionista, María Corina Machado] did not mobilize more than 3,500 people on August 3 because the people do not love her, do not want her hatred, her own voters left her alone and Edmundo González is in hiding, a fugitive from justice since that day”, said the dictator.

He also stated that the opposition candidate was preparing to flee Venezuela.

Maduro claimed that the protests called by the opposition in several countries last weekend were a failure. “On Saturday [17]we defeated Maria Violence [Machado] and the cowardly and absent Edmundo González, we managed to overcome the difficulties”, said the dictator.

Although Maduro has previously threatened Machado and González with arrest, Monday’s statement is noteworthy because it was not known that there was an arrest warrant against the opposition candidate – the Chavista dictator also did not say why.

On August 5, Venezuela’s attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, announced the opening of a criminal investigation against the two for the release of a letter that, according to the Public Ministry, “falsely announces a winner [González] of the presidential elections other than that proclaimed by the National Electoral Council, the only body authorized to do so”, and “openly incites police and military officials to disobey the laws”.

Two days later, Saab announced another investigation against the opposition, this time for a website that made available copies of the presidential election voting records that prove González’s victory.

The Chavista prosecutor alleged evidence that the documents were “forged.” However, for now, he has not publicly released an arrest warrant for Machado and González.