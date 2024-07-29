The main opponent in the race, Edmundo González, and the leader of the Opposition María Corina Machado alleged a lack of access for witnesses to the polling stations

Re-elected for a new 6-year term, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) defended the country’s electoral system. In a speech after the announcement of the result, he said it was of a “very high standard”.

“Electoral system with a very high level of trust, security and transparency. 16 audits were carried out. Tell me in which country even one audit is carried out. I don’t want to name countries today. I leave it for your reflection: in which country is an electoral system review carried out?“, declared Maduro. He added:

“We don’t interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Who organizes the elections in the US? Governments don’t have an electoral institute and when Trump’s accusation was made, we didn’t get involved, we didn’t say ‘do this, do that’.“.

Maduro’s main opponent in the race, Edmundo González, and Opposition leader María Corina Machado claimed lack of access for witnesses to polling stations and refusal to deliver voting records. They state that participation was “never seen in recent years”.

Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes — 5,150,092 votes — according to the electoral body. Edmundo González won 44.2% — 4,445,978 votes.

Here are other highlights from Maduro’s speech: