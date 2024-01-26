Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro denounced a series of civilian and military people for alleged assassination attempts | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated this Thursday (25) that the agreement reached with the opposition regarding this year's presidential elections was “mortally wounded” after alleged plans discovered by Chavismo to assassinate him.

“The Barbados accords are mortally wounded. I declare them in intensive care, stabbed them, kicked them. Perhaps we can save these agreements and move forward through dialogue with great partnerships of national consensus, without plans to assassinate me, to assassinate us or to fill the country with violence”, said the leader of the Caracas regime, in reference to the documents mediated by Norway. which were signed by him and the political opposition in October last year. The agreement established that the Venezuelan presidential elections must be monitored by observers from technical missions from the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and other international entities.

However, the last few days have been marked by intense persecution by Chavismo of opponents due to an alleged death plot against the country's dictator, which resulted in the arrest of dozens of military personnel and civilians.

Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, announced on Wednesday (24) the expulsion of a total of 33 soldiers from the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) involved in alleged conspiracies against the regime.

Furthermore, the search for opponents of the dictatorship resulted in the arrest of the campaign coordinator of presidential candidate María Corina Machado in the state of Yaracuy. He is the second leader of Machado's Vamos Venezuela party to be detained by the regime led by Nicolás Maduro in less than a week.

Hours earlier, on Tuesday (23), Juan Freites, state coordinator of Vamos Venezuela in the state of Vargas and also Machado's campaign chief, was taken by agents from the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of Venezuela (DGCIM) from his home. Both politicians would participate in an event in Caracas with the candidate, who won the opposition primaries in October 2023 with more than 90% of the votes.

Both arrests were carried out without judicial warrants and were reported by Venezuela's independent human rights bodies.