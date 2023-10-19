Nicolás Maduro, this week during a television appearance. Miraflores Press (EFE/Miraflores Press)

Something is starting to move in Venezuela after months of paralysis. Hours after the United States announced the lifting of some sanctions on Venezuelan gas and oil, Nicolás Maduro has sent a first signal of openness. Early this Thursday morning he released five political prisoners, including Venezuelan journalist Roland Carreño. These are the first releases after the agreements signed between Chavismo and the opposition this Tuesday in Barbados. The opposition estimates that there are almost 300 political prisoners in the country, who should regain their freedom in the coming months.

Carreño, who was part of Juan Guaidó’s team during the interim government, had been imprisoned in El Helicoide prison in Caracas for almost three years, accused of terrorism and possession of weapons. The rest of those released were Juan Requesens, Marco Garcés, Eurinel Ricón and Mariana Barreto, as announced on the social network Blyde was the first to greet Carreño upon his release from prison tonight, where the journalist confessed to feeling “very happy.”

This first gesture by Maduro responds to the recent turn in the Venezuelan script, in which dialogue with the opposition has resumed and an electoral calendar has been set, which must culminate with presidential elections in the second half of 2024. Washington responded this Wednesday to progress in the negotiation with the announcement of the lifting of sanctions – one of Maduro’s demands to open his hand. The measure has immediate effect, but in the case of oil and gas it is temporary, for up to six months, and will only be renewed if Chavismo continues taking steps to restore democracy.

Among Washington’s demands is the release of Americans detained in Venezuela and Venezuelan political prisoners. “For us it is a condition sine qua non for this agreement, and we have clearly conveyed our expectation that that will be a key part of the implementation of this process,” said a senior US official, who also indicated that significant progress should be seen before the end of November in this regard. The Government of Caracas seems to have understood the message.

