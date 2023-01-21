Former Venezuelan Minister of the Interior and Justice Miguel Rodríguez Torres He was released in the last few hours, after four years and 10 months in prison, and left for Spain this Saturday in circumstances so far unclear, confirmed a diplomatic source.

According to the information obtained, the 59-year-old former minister traveled this Saturday from Caracas to Madrid, with a stop in the Dominican Republic, after being released from the jail where he was held, accused of instigating the rebellion.

In a statement, the family of the former senior official thanked the former president of the Spanish government Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapateroto the Colombian president Gustavo Petro and to many others for their “relevant role in the search for their freedom, who, we know, continue to make great efforts to free all Venezuelans who continue to be unjustly deprived of their liberty for political reasons.”

The news of the release was commented on Twitter by the former deputy and presidential candidate Juan Pablo Guanipawho considered that

Rodríguez Torres “was a political prisoner” who “should not have spent a second in jail.”

It is shameful that they want to pretend that they are releasing political prisoners, when the reality is that they are releasing their former members and collaborators

“Just as we applaud his release, we will continue fighting so that, in the near future and respecting his due process, he comes to account to the country for the repression he led in 2014,” said the opponent on the same social network.

From Miami, the Organization of Politically Persecuted Venezuelans in Exile (Veppex) said that former minister Rodríguez Torres is “a violator of human rights” and not a “political prisoner.”

“It is shameful that they want to pretend that they are releasing political prisoners, when the reality is that they are releasing their former members and collaborators,” Veppex president José Antonio Colina said in a statement.

The former minister, a general in the Armed Forces who was head of the country’s intelligence service, led the government’s police response to the wave of anti-government protests in 2014 that left 43 dead and hundreds injured.

In 2018, he was arrested by intelligence agents and, since then, his lawyers and family members have denounced the alleged ill-treatment he received in prison, as well as the lack of medical attention that aggravated his health conditions.

Until now, the authorities have not offered information about this release, which is similar to that of the student leader Lorent Salehwho, in 2018, after four years in prison, assured that he had been exiled, also to Madrid.

Caracas, Venezuela (Efe)