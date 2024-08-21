Early in the evening this Tuesday (20), journalist Ana Carolina Guaita, who is part of an independent Venezuelan news portal The Patillawas kidnapped by agents of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) of the Nicolás Maduro regime in the city of Maiquetía, in the state of Vargas, Venezuela.

The Venezuelan opposition has classified Guaita’s detention by agents of the Chavista regime as a kidnapping because it occurred without the presentation of a court order and in circumstances that have generated concern among human rights organizations and press entities.

According to the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) from Venezuela, Guaita was taken from her home, which is located in the neighborhood called El Rincón, around 6 pm. The kidnapping of the journalist was confirmed by her family and widely reported on social media.

Venezuelan human rights lawyer and defender Tamara Sujú reported that Guaita was kidnapped by agents in a white vehicle, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

According to information on the website Cocuyo Effectthe director of the portal The PatillaAlberto Ravell, condemned the detention of the member of his team, describing it as an “unusual operation devoid of rational justifications”, and classified the action as a “form of repression against journalists who are simply carrying out their role of informing”.

As reported by Cocuyo, The detention of Ana Carolina Guaita is particularly significant given her family ties to prominent figures in the political opposition in Venezuela. She is the daughter of Carlos Guaita and Xiomara Barreto, well-known figures in the country who are members of the Social Cristiano Copei political party.

Guaita’s kidnapping comes amid growing repression by the Maduro regime against independent media and opposition figures in the country. The dictatorship’s repression has also targeted journalists and members of the press in Venezuela. Maduro’s repressive actions intensified following the electoral fraud that occurred in the July 28 elections, when the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the dictator the winner of the election without presenting the electoral records.

According to information from the portal Infobaethe Venezuelan Press and Society Institute (IPYS) documented between July 29 and August 4 a total of 79 violations of press freedom related to coverage of the elections and subsequent demonstrations in the country.

The National College of Journalists (CNP) in Caracas also reported an increase in the persecution of media professionals, describing the situation as a state policy implemented by the Maduro regime. Recent cases include the arrests of at least six journalists on charges of terrorism and incitement to hatred.