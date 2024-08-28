The Vente Venezuela party, led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, denounced this Tuesday (27) the kidnapping of its legal advisor and campaign coordinator, Perkins Rocha.

According to the party’s Human Rights Committee, Rocha was captured by hooded men who forced him into an unmarked vehicle. The action comes amid growing repression against members of the Venezuelan opposition, especially after the last presidential elections on July 28, which were rigged by Chavismo, which reelected Nicolás Maduro without presenting the voting records.

Through its social networks, Vente Venezuela expressed outrage at what happened and demanded Rocha’s immediate release.

“We report the kidnapping of our auditor to the CNE [Conselho Nacional Eleitoral] and legal advisor, Perkins Rocha. We demand information and his immediate release,” the party said in a statement on X.

Before Rocha’s arrest, Vente Venezuela reported that Maduro’s agents were surrounding his home and had confiscated computers and other electronic equipment. According to the party, the action was an example of the “state terrorism” being perpetrated by the Chavista regime.

According to information on the website Cocuyo EffectRocha’s kidnapping occurs days after the lawyer publicly spoke out against the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, which had validated the election results announced by the CNE.

María Corina Machado blamed Maduro for Rocha’s kidnapping. In X, the opposition leader said that her legal advisor is “a fair, brave, intelligent and generous man. An exemplary Venezuelan.”

“The Nicolás Maduro regime has kidnapped my friend and comrade in arms, Perkins Rocha. Perkins is our personal lawyer, our Legal Coordinator and representative of the Venezuelan Command [bloco de oposição] before the CNE. A fair, brave, intelligent and generous man. An exemplary Venezuelan. They intend to bend us, divert us and terrorize us. We will move forward, for Perkins, for all those imprisoned and persecuted, and for all of Venezuela. We will be free,” wrote Corina Machado.

A friend of Rocha wrote in X that the lawyer is currently in the El Helicoide Penitentiary Centerconsidered the largest torture site in Venezuela. The Maduro regime has not confirmed the lawyer’s official whereabouts.